Rockets' Ben McLemore: Cools off as Rockets go down
McLemore ended with 12 points (4-13 FG, 4-13 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 33 minutes during Monday's 119-118 loss to Sacramento.
McLemore hit another four triples Monday but did see his shooting percentage drop-off. He has carved out a nice role for himself in Houston as a perimeter scorer. A number of his more recent performances have come with other players sidelined, most notably, Danuel House. With House back in the lineup, McLemore is unlikely to have the free-reign he has been afforded and he should serve as more of a three-point streamer moving forward.
