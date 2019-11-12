Play

Rockets' Ben McLemore: Could step into starting role

McLemore is expected to start Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

McLemore has yet to draw a start this season, but with Danuel House (back) listed as doubtful and Eric Gordon (knee) likely out for the next month, McLemore is in line for an uptick in minutes Wednesday.

More News
Our Latest Stories