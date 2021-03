McLemore (coach's decision) went unused Monday in the Rockets' 120-110 loss to the Grizzlies.

McLemore had hit double figures in the scoring column while playing 20-plus minutes in each of the last three games, but he lost out on a rotation spot with both Danuel House (personal) and Avery Bradley (calf) cleared to return from multi-game absences. In addition to House and Bradley, Sterling Brown and Kevin Porter also look to be ahead of McLemore in the pecking order for playing time on the wing.