McLemore played in 18 minutes off the bench and contributed 15 points (5-8 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-3 FT) and two rebounds during Monday's 119-94 loss to the Hornets.

McLemore was able to break out of a slump during Monday's performance. His 15 points and four three-pointers made were both the highest for the Kansas product in his last nine games. For fantasy purposes, McLemore doesn't have much utility outside of some occasional contributions from beyond the arc.