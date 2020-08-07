McLemore provided 20 points (7-13 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block across 30 minutes in Thursday's 113-97 win over the Lakers.

McLemore took over for Russell Westbrook (quad) in the backcourt and had one of his best shooting nights of the season. His best nights this season have come when he's entered the starting lineup. Still, his shooting ability from long-range is often overlooked, When you're a second-unit backcourt player on a team with Westbrook and James Harden, stats like his 40.2 percent conversion rate from downtown can fly under the radar. Even from the bench, he'll heave up five or six bombs from long range, but his overall usage under normal circumstances leaves something to be desired.