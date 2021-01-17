McLemore scored 21 points (7-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding three rebounds, two steals and an assist in 38 minutes during Saturday's 103-91 loss to the Spurs.

Making a second straight start for the Rockets in the wake of the James Harden deal, McLemore put together his most productive game of the season. The 27-year-old will return to the bench once players like John Wall (knee) and Victor Oladipo (not injury related) are available, but McLemore could have a bigger role in the offense even once the roster's at full strength.