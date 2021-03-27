McLemore tallied 21 points (7-15 FG, 7-14 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Friday's 107-101 loss to the Timberwolves.

McLemore shifted into the starting lineup after Danuel House (personal) was ruled out due to personal reasons. Making the most of his opportunity, McLemore went off for a season-high 21 points including seven triples. House has already been ruled out on Saturday and so while the upside is basically non-existent, McLemore could once again be a solid enough streaming option if you simply need perimeter scoring.