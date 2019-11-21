Rockets' Ben McLemore: Expected to start Friday

McLemore is slated to enter the starting lineup against the Clippers on Friday, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

With Danuel House (shoulder) listed as doubtful for Friday's contest, it looks as though McLemore will have the first opportunity to fill the void left by his teammate. Considering the guard has recorded two games with at least 20 points in his last four contests, it is possible that McLemore could be in line for extended minutes until House returns.