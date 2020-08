McLemore scored zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt), adding two rebounds and one steal in 18 minutes during Saturday's 119-107 loss to Oklahoma City.

McLemore laid a goose egg on Saturday, continuing to be one of the most inconsistent players in the league. His overall value is completely reliant on his scoring ability and so when that deserts him, he has very little to fall back on.