McLemore had 26 points (8-10 FG, 6-7 3PT, 4-4 FT) in Sunday's scrimmage against Memphis.

On a night when Eric Gordon, Russell Westbrook, P.J. Tucker, and Danuel House combined to shoot 4-of-24 from beyond the arc, McLemore stepped up to hit six of his seven three-point attempts off the bench. McLemore also added three rebounds in 24 minutes of action.