Rockets' Ben McLemore: Headed back to bench

McLemore will return to a bench role for Sunday's game against the Mavericks, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.

McLemore has started in four of the past six games while Danuel House (shoulder) has missed time due to injury, popping off for 20 points in two of those contests and 14 in another. With House cleared to play and start in Sunday's contest, McLemore should see a sizable downturn in playing time, thereby hurting his opportunity to produce useful fantasy numbers. Over his 12 games as a reserve this season, McLemore is averaging 4.9 points (on 29.5 percent shooting from the field), 1.0 rebound and 0.9 assists in 16.5 minutes.