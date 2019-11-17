Rockets' Ben McLemore: Hits 20-point mark once again
McLemore had 20 points (7-16 FG, 4-11 3PT, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two steals and one assist in 37 minutes during Saturday's 125-105 win at Minnesota.
McLemore has scored 20 or more points in each of his last two outings, both games where he has seen 30-plus minutes. McLemore has scored in double digits every time he has seen at least 30 minutes of action, so he might be a good source for scoring -- even considering his lack of efficiency -- if he continues to see a healthy amount of minutes going forward.
