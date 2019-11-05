Rockets' Ben McLemore: Hits double figures in second straight
McLemore provided 12 points (3-11 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three assists and one steal in 30 minutes off the bench Monday in the Rockets' 107-100 win over the Grizzlies.
After producing only 18 points through the Rockets' first five contests, McLemore has now reached double figures in the scoring column in back-to-back days. McLemore saw a season-high minutes total Monday, but he'll likely drop back to around 20 minutes when Russell Westbrook re-enters the lineup Wednesday versus the Warriors.
