McLemore (Covid-19) will be in health and safety protocols through the weekend, with his first chance to return being Monday's game against the Mavericks, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports.

The league is being conservative about when players are able to return to their teams, and this case is no exception. While McLemore remains sidelined, David Nwaba, Sterling Brown and Jae'Sean Tate should continue seeing extra run.