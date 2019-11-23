Play

Rockets' Ben McLemore: Joins starting lineup

McLemore is starting Friday against the Clippers, Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

With Danuel House (shoulder) officially out for Friday's clash, McLemore will run with the first unit for the fourth time this season. He's averaging 16.3 points and four rebounds over his first three starts of the year.

