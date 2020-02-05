Rockets' Ben McLemore: Knocks down four treys
McLemore put up 14 points (5-10 FG, 4-9 3Pt) to go with four assists, two rebounds and one block in 37 minutes Tuesday in the Rockets' 125-110 win over the Hornets.
With Russell Westbrook (thumb) sitting out, McLemore slotted into the starting backcourt alongside James Harden and acted as little more than a spot-up shooter for most of the night. McLemore at least converted his three-point attempts at a good enough rate to bring value for those that streamed him, but his playing time and usage rate will be capped if Westbrook is cleared to play in the Rockets' next game Thursday versus the Lakers.
