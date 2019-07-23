Rockets' Ben McLemore: Lands deal with Houston

McLemore signed a partially guaranteed two-year contract with the Rockets on Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

It has been a tough few years for McLemore since the former Kansas standout was a lottery pick back, and he played in just 19 games over the course of the 2018-19 season. However, while it was in limited action, McLemore did shoot 41.5 percent with Sacramento last season, which was by far the highest mark of his career. Under a partially guaranteed deal, he will most likely have to earn his way onto the Rockets' final roster during training camp and preseason.