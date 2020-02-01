Rockets' Ben McLemore: Leads bench with 13 points
McLemore posted 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two rebounds and a block in 15 minutes during Friday's 128-121 win over Dallas.
McLemore has been more effective coming off the bench in his last two games, totaling 30 points in just 37 minutes. He is difficult to depend on in fantasy, however, as he had just one game with at least 10 points over his last six starts.
