McLemore is likely to be available Sunday against the Thunder, as an error in the NBA's official injury report listed his status from Dec. 23, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports.
Both McLemore and Kenyon Martin were in self-isolation on Dec. 23 when Sunday's game was initially supposed to be played and ended up being postponed until this Sunday. Barring anything unforeseen, he should be available against the Thunder.
More News
-
Rockets' Ben McLemore: Out Sunday due to self-isolation•
-
Rockets' Ben McLemore: Available Friday•
-
Rockets' Ben McLemore: Questionable Friday•
-
Rockets' Ben McLemore: Sitting out Wednesday•
-
Rockets' Ben McLemore: Questionable for Wednesday night•
-
Rockets' Ben McLemore: Ruled out against Atlanta•