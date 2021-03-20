McLemore is likely to be available Sunday against the Thunder, as an error in the NBA's official injury report listed his status from Dec. 23, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports.

Both McLemore and Kenyon Martin were in self-isolation on Dec. 23 when Sunday's game was initially supposed to be played and ended up being postponed until this Sunday. Barring anything unforeseen, he should be available against the Thunder.