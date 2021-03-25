McLemore notched 14 points (4-10 FG, 4-10 3PT, 2-2 FT) over 23 minutes in a 122-97 loss to the Hornets on Wednesday.

McLemore tied his season high of four three-pointers made. Wednesday's performance was a bit surprising considering he's shooting just 31 percent from deep this season. The guard usually doesn't play many minutes and rarely shoots the three-point ball as much as he did against the Hornets. Don't expect the 28-year-old to achieve a performance like this anytime soon as he was granted additional minutes because the game was a blowout. Due to the Rocket's struggles this season, McLemore has received more court time than usual as the team hopes to develop more of their bench players.