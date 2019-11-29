Rockets' Ben McLemore: May return to starting five
McLemore will return to the starting five Saturday against Atlanta if Danuel House (illness) doesn't play, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.
House is considered doubtful for the contest, so McLemore appears primed to make his fifth start of the season. McLemore is averaging 15.8 points and 3.5 rebounds in 31.1 minutes during those starts this season.
