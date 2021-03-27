McLemore will come off the bench Saturday against the Timberwolves, Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

The 28-year-old started Friday and put up 21 points (7-15 FG, 7-14 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and one steal, but he'll shift back to the bench with Kevin Porter (quadriceps) rejoining the lineup. McLemore should still be included in the rotation but will have a lesser role as a reserve.