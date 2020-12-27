McLemore (illness) won't suit up Monday against the Nuggets, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.
Both McLemore and Kenyon Martin remain in self-isolation after testing positive for the coronavirus earlier this week. While it's unclear at this time if McLemore is exhibiting any symptoms of the virus, he'll likely have to miss additional games beyond Monday while he waits to clear all health-related protocols.
More News
-
Rockets' Ben McLemore: Out Wednesday•
-
Rockets' Ben McLemore: Scores 10 points off bench•
-
Rockets' Ben McLemore: Fails to score in Game 3 loss•
-
Rockets' Ben McLemore: Hits four threes in loss•
-
Rockets' Ben McLemore: Cans six treys against Kings•
-
Rockets' Ben McLemore: Drills five threes in spot start•