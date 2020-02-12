Rockets' Ben McLemore: Only three points Tuesday
Mclemore finished with just three points (1-4 FG, 1-4 3Pt) and two rebounds in 18 minutes during Tuesday's 116-105 victory over Boston.
McLemore was a non-factor in the victory, connecting on just one three-pointer and adding very little else. McLemore is nothing more than a three-point streamer and nights such as this certainly don't help his cause. He is only someone to consider on low-volume days if you need a quick boost to your three-point category.
