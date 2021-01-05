McLemore (conditioning) will not be available for Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.

McLemore will not make the trip to Indiana with the team, as he'll instead hang back in Houston and work on his conditioning after spending the better part of the last two weeks self-isolating. Technically, McLemore was cleared to make his debut Monday night, but the coaching staff will wait until his level of conditioning improves. With Danuel House (back) also out, David Nwaba could be in line for another start.