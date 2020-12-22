McLemore (self isolating) has been ruled out for Wednesday's season opener against the Thunder, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.
The 27-year-old appears to be going through the league's COVID-19 protocols and won't be available for the season opener. Sterling Brown and Ja'Sean Tate could have increased bench roles in McLemore's absence.
