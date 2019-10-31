Rockets' Ben McLemore: Plays just seven minutes Wednesday
McLemore finished with just three points and one steal in seven minutes during Wednesday's 159-158 victory over the Wizards.
McLemore has played a total of just 27 minutes across four games so far this season, managing a grand total of nine points. There had been some speculation he would move into a more sizeable role with Gerald Green (foot) out for multiple months. That has certainly not been the case and he would likely require further injuries to move into fantasy discussions.
