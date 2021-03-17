McLemore (ankle) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against Golden State, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.
McLemore picked up a sprained ankle against Boston on Sunday, which kept him out of Tuesday's blowout loss to the Hawks. Due to a number of other Rockets injuries, McLemore has been able to play an elevated role of late, when healthy, but he remains an afterthought in most fantasy leagues.
