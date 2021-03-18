McLemore (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Pistons, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
McLemore has missed the past two games due to a left ankle sprain but has a chance to return for Friday's matchup. If he's held out once again, Sterling Brown and Danuel House could see increased run for Houston.
