Rockets' Ben McLemore: Quiet night in victory

McLemore tallied just eight points (3-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist in 22 minutes during Thursday's 122-117 victory over the Clippers.

McLemore played just 22 minutes, struggling to find his rhythm on the offensive end. He has put together a nice stretch of games, however, the production seemed unsustainable based on his career sample size. On nights he has the hot hand, he should see upwards of 30 minutes. On the nights he struggles, such as this, he is going to play limited minutes.