McLemore (ankle) won't play Tuesday against Atlanta, Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
McLemore was considered a game-time call Tuesday due to a left ankle sprain, but he'll ultimately be held out. Kevin Porter, Kenyon Martin and Jae'Sean Tate could see increased run for the shorthanded Rockets against Atlanta.
