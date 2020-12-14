McLemore registered 10 points (3-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and a rebound across 19 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 104-91 loss against the Bulls.

McLemore was one of Houston's five players that notched 10 or more points here but, as it has been the trend over the course of his career, he didn't supply much aside from scoring figures. McLemore should have a role as a scoring-first guard off the bench once the regular season begins, but there's potential for him to have a larger role if James Harden ends up leaving the organization via trade in the coming days or weeks.