Rockets' Ben McLemore: Scores 13 vs. Suns

McLemore finished with 13 points (5-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one board, one assist, and one steal in 25 minutes of a 127-91 loss to the Suns on Friday.

McLemore struggled from deep for the second consecutive game but still managed to finish third on the team in scoring in the contest. The game got out of hand quickly as the Suns jumped out to a 20-point first quarter lead. McLemore and the Rockets will try to put this one behind them with the Jazz coming to town on Sunday.