Rockets' Ben McLemore: Scores 13 vs. Suns
McLemore finished with 13 points (5-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one board, one assist, and one steal in 25 minutes of a 127-91 loss to the Suns on Friday.
McLemore struggled from deep for the second consecutive game but still managed to finish third on the team in scoring in the contest. The game got out of hand quickly as the Suns jumped out to a 20-point first quarter lead. McLemore and the Rockets will try to put this one behind them with the Jazz coming to town on Sunday.
More News
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.