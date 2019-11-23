Rockets' Ben McLemore: Scores 14 in start

McLemore totaled 14 points (4-9 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two steals and an assist across 31 minutes in Friday's loss to the Clippers.

McLemore managed to top double-digits for the fifth time this year in his return to the starting lineup. The 26-year-old looks revitalized in his first season in Houston, as he's managed to carve out a solid rotational role despite continuing to struggle with his shooting consistency. On the year, McLemore's averaging 7.6 points, 1.8 threes and 1.6 rebounds in 20.1 minutes per game.