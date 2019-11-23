Play

Rockets' Ben McLemore: Scores 14 in start

McLemore totaled 14 points (4-9 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two steals and an assist across 31 minutes in Friday's loss to the Clippers.

McLemore managed to top double-digits for the fifth time this year in his return to the starting lineup. The 26-year-old looks revitalized in his first season in Houston, as he's managed to carve out a solid rotational role despite continuing to struggle with his shooting consistency. On the year, McLemore's averaging 7.6 points, 1.8 threes and 1.6 rebounds in 20.1 minutes per game.

More News
Our Latest Stories