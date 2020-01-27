Rockets' Ben McLemore: Scores 15 points

McLemore had 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-7 3PT) in 22 minutes during Sunday's 117-110 loss at Denver.

Most of McLemore's value lies on his scoring totals so this performance could be a positive sign moving forward, as he left behind a streak of four games where he couldn't reach double-digit scoring figure. McLemore, along with the likes of Austin Rivers and Eric Gordon, could be in line for an expanded role Monday at Utah considering James Harden (thigh) is doubtful and Russell Westbrook (rest) has been ruled out.