Rockets' Ben McLemore: Scores 17 points off bench
McLemore had 17 points (6-11 FG, 4-9 3PT, 1-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 29 minutes off the bench during Monday's 109-107 win over the Spurs.
McLemore continues to see extended playing time off the bench due to the absence of Eric Gordon (knee), and he has logged over 25 minutes in each of his last nine appearances. He averages 17.3 points on 52.9 percent shooting from the field and 45.9 percent from deep over that span. He will try to continue this run Thursday on the road against the Clippers.
