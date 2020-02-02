Rockets' Ben McLemore: Scores 22 in 24 minutes
McLemore mustered up 22 points (6-12 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 6-8 FT) and two steals in 24 minutes during Sunday's 117-109 win over the Pelicans.
McLemore scored at least 20 for the sixth time through 49 appearances this season, and he has canned at least four treys 14 times as well. McLemore doesn't offer much beyond scoring and threes though, so he's best reserved for use in deeper leagues.
