Rockets' Ben McLemore: Scores 27 points off bench

McLemore had 27 points (10-15 FG, 5-9 3PT, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and four turnovers in 30 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 115-109 win over the Suns.

McLemore has settled as a steady rotation piece for head coach Mike D'Antoni, as evidenced by the fact that he has logged at least 20 minutes in 10 of his last 12 outings. He is averaging 14.2 points over that span, meaning he should continue to have decent value even if he comes off the bench on a regular basis.