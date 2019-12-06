Rockets' Ben McLemore: Scores 28, drains eight treys
McLemore exploded for 28 points (9-18 FG, 8-17 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, two rebounds and one steal in 29 minutes during Thursday's 119-109 win over the Raptors.
McLemore finished with a career high in threes while amassing a season high in scoring. He has posted at least 20 points four times across the last 10 appearances, though he has also been held to single digits four times during the same stretch. Danuel House (illness) returned to the lineup following a two-game absence, but McLemore remained a starter and made a strong case to keep that role heading into Saturday's matchup versus the Suns.
