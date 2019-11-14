Rockets' Ben McLemore: Scores eight in Wednesday's win
McLemore had eight points (3-9 FG, 2-8 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 102-93 win over the Clippers.
McLemore drew the start in place of Danuel House (back), while Eric Gordon (knee) is expected to miss at least a month. It's unclear how long House will be sidelined, but McLemore could be in line to draw another start if House isn't ready to return for Friday's matchup versus the Pacers.
