Rockets' Ben McLemore: Scores season-high 21 points

McLemore had 21 points (6-13 FG, 4-11 3PT, 5-6 FT) and three rebounds in 33 minutes during Friday's 111-102 win over the Pacers.

McLemore has benefited from Eric Gordon's absence through injury, and should continue to see a decent amount of minutes going forward. His upside might be capped since he has to share the ball with James Harden and Russell Westbrook, but the high-flying guard has enough quality to lit up the scoreboard on any given night.