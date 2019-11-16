Rockets' Ben McLemore: Scores season-high 21 points
McLemore had 21 points (6-13 FG, 4-11 3PT, 5-6 FT) and three rebounds in 33 minutes during Friday's 111-102 win over the Pacers.
McLemore has benefited from Eric Gordon's absence through injury, and should continue to see a decent amount of minutes going forward. His upside might be capped since he has to share the ball with James Harden and Russell Westbrook, but the high-flying guard has enough quality to lit up the scoreboard on any given night.
More News
-
Rockets' Ben McLemore: Scores eight in Wednesday's win•
-
Rockets' Ben McLemore: Could step into starting role•
-
Rockets' Ben McLemore: Hits double figures in second straight•
-
Rockets' Ben McLemore: Plays just seven minutes Wednesday•
-
Rockets' Ben McLemore: Unimpressive in starting role•
-
Rockets' Ben McLemore: Lands deal with Houston•
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.