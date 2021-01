McLemore (conditioning) is available and will play Friday against the Magic, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.

The 27-year-old was available the past two games but was held out due to his conditioning after being forced to self-isolate for the start of the season. McLemore averaged 22.8 minutes for Houston last season, but he could see a lighter workload Friday in his 2020-21 debut as he ramps up to game speed.