McLemore (ankle) is unavailable for Wednesday's game against the Warriors, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
McLemore was considered questionable with a left ankle sprain and will be sidelined for the second straight contest. Sterling Brown should have an increased role Wednesday, and the return of Danuel House (knee) from a five-game absence will also help the shorthanded Rockets.
