Rockets' Ben McLemore: Solid in start

McLemore totaled 14 points (5-12 FG, 4-10 3Pt), three rebounds and two steals across 38 minutes Tuesday night during the Rockets' 121-110 loss to the Grizzlies.

McLemore continued starting over Danuel House, and was again the superior contributor as House (1-3 FG) was quiet. The backcourt in Houston is fluid, with Eric Gordon recently returning from injury and Russell Westbrook's rest schedule, but McLemore is a streaming candidate on nights when the latter sits. He is averaging over 13 points per game in his previous four.