Rockets' Ben McLemore: Solid in start
McLemore totaled 14 points (5-12 FG, 4-10 3Pt), three rebounds and two steals across 38 minutes Tuesday night during the Rockets' 121-110 loss to the Grizzlies.
McLemore continued starting over Danuel House, and was again the superior contributor as House (1-3 FG) was quiet. The backcourt in Houston is fluid, with Eric Gordon recently returning from injury and Russell Westbrook's rest schedule, but McLemore is a streaming candidate on nights when the latter sits. He is averaging over 13 points per game in his previous four.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...