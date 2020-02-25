Rockets' Ben McLemore: Solid scoring effort

McLemore finished with 17 points (6-11 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and three rebounds in 29 minutes off the bench during Monday's 123-112 win over the Knicks.

McLemore has scored in double digits in back-to-back games for the second time this month, and he has accomplished that feat five times already during February. Neither Russell Westbrook (thumb) nor Eric Gordon (knee) played in this game so that boosted McLemore's playing time, and that could very well be the case again when the Rockets host the Grizzlies on Wednesday.