Rockets' Ben McLemore: Starting against Hawks
McLemore will start Saturday's game against the Hawks, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.
McLemore enters the lineup with Danuel House (illness) unavailable. He's played at least 32 minutes in each of his last three starts.
