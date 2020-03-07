Rockets' Ben McLemore: Starting for Westbrook
McLemore will start Saturday's contest against the Hornets, Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
With Russell Westbrook (rest) out, McLemore will join the starting group. Across his past three starts, he's averaging 11.7 points, 2.0 assists and 1.3 rebounds in 27.7 minutes.
