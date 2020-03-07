Play

Rockets' Ben McLemore: Starting for Westbrook

McLemore will start Saturday's contest against the Hornets, Cayleigh Griffin of AT&amp;T SportsNet Southwest reports.

With Russell Westbrook (rest) out, McLemore will join the starting group. Across his past three starts, he's averaging 11.7 points, 2.0 assists and 1.3 rebounds in 27.7 minutes.

