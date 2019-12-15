Rockets' Ben McLemore: Starting Saturday
McLemore will start in the place of the resting Russell Westbrook during Saturday's matchup against the Pistons, Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
McLemore will be making his eighth start of the season Saturday. In his prior nods, he has averaged 18.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.0 steal across 30.7 minutes.
More News
-
Rockets' Ben McLemore: Cools off as Rockets go down•
-
Rockets' Ben McLemore: Scores 27 points off bench•
-
Rockets' Ben McLemore: Coming off bench Saturday•
-
Rockets' Ben McLemore: Scores 28, drains eight treys•
-
Rockets' Ben McLemore: Superb in Saturday's victory•
-
Rockets' Ben McLemore: Starting against Hawks•
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...