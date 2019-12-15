Rockets' Ben McLemore: Starting Saturday

McLemore will start in the place of the resting Russell Westbrook during Saturday's matchup against the Pistons, Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

McLemore will be making his eighth start of the season Saturday. In his prior nods, he has averaged 18.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.0 steal across 30.7 minutes.