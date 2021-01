McLemore will start Thursday's game against the Spurs, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.

With Eric Gordon (lower leg) and John Wall (knee) out and James Harden now in Brooklyn, coach Stephen Silas has a thin backcourt rotation. McLemore has played just 49 total minutes across three games this season, racking up 32 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals. He should be in line for an expanded role in addition to his start Thursday.