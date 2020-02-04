Play

Rockets' Ben McLemore: Starting Tuesday

McLemore is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's contest against Charlotte, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.

McLemore will replace the injured Russell Westbrook (thumb) in the starting five Tuesday. Over 17 previous starts this season, McLemore averaged 13.2 points and 2.7 rebounds in 26.9 minutes per game.

